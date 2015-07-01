CONCEPCION, Chile, June 30 Angel di Maria scored twice as Argentina crushed Paraguay 6-1 on Tuesday to book their place in the final of the Copa America against hosts Chile.

Defender Marcos Rojo and midfielder Javier Pastore gave them a 2-0 lead within the first half hour, both goals set up by an inspirational Lionel Messi.

Paraguay pulled a goal back through Lucas Barrios before the Argentines ran riot in the second half as Di Maria scored twice in six minutes before strikers Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain added their fifth and sixth.

Argentina will meet Chile in Saturday's final in Santiago while Paraguay will face Peru on Friday in the third-place play-off. (reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)