Argentina's Javier Mascherano (L) kicks the ball next to Chile's Marcelo Diaz during their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

SANTIAGO Losing a second major final in a year was absolute torture for Argentina, midfield general Javier Mascherano said after Chile beat them on penalties to win the Copa America on Saturday.

Argentina were beaten by Germany in the World Cup final last July and Saturday's 4-1 loss on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time left them still looking for a first major trophy since the 1993 Copa America.

"Losing is torture, it’s a huge sadness," said Mascherano, one of the few Argentina players to talk to reporters after the final at Santiago's National Stadium.

"Everyone knows what I feel when I put this shirt on."

The Barcelona midfielder, one of Argentina’s best players in the final, highlighted the team's performance throughout the tournament.

"We had a good Copa America, we played a final as visitors and were up to it. Again we lacked that quota of luck to win, I really can’t find an explanation,” the 31-year-old said.

"I'm one of the oldest players in this squad. We have to accept what happened, unfortunately we couldn’t give the fans what we wanted to."

Mascherano said Chile had pressured Argentina well and when they had the ball to play to the strikers, they were well marked.

"Chile are a very good team but I think we neutralised them, we played the match we wanted to ... We had moves to win it and unfortunately it wasn't to be," he said.

"The pain is immense and gets worse."

Mascherano was also on the losing side to Brazil in two Copa America finals in 2004 and 2007.

(Additional reporting by Santiago Torres; Writing by Rex Gowar)