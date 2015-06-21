England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
SANTIAGO, June 20 (Reuters) – Lionel Messi won his 100th Argentina cap when he started the Copa America Group B match against Jamaica on Saturday.
The Barcelona forward became only the fifth Argentine to reach three figures. The others are Diego Simeone (106), Javier Mascherano (113), Roberto Ayala (115) and Javier Zanetti (145).
Messi has scored 46 international goals.
(Writing by Gideon Long, editing by Tony Jimenez)
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.