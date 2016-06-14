Jun 13, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Mexico forward Jesus Manuel Corona (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against Venezuela during the group play stage of the 2016 Copa America Centenario at NRG Stadium. Venezuela and Mexico tied 1-1. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 13, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Mexico forward Jesus Manuel Corona (10) advances the ball as Venezuela midfielder Alejandro Guerra (15) defends during the second half during the group play stage of the 2016 Copa America Centenario at NRG Stadium. Venezuela and Mexico tied 1-1. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 13, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Mexico forward Jesus Manuel Corona (10) shoots the ball during the second half against Venezuela during the group play stage of the 2016 Copa America Centenario at NRG Stadium. Venezuela and Mexico tied 1-1. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mexico's Jesus Manuel Corona weaved his way past five players before firing home in the 80th minute to give his side a 1-1 draw with Venezuela that secured top spot in Group C of the Copa America on Monday.

By topping the group Mexico are likely to avoid Argentina in the quarter-finals. Argentina require just a point in their final game against Bolivia to be sure of top spot in Group D.

Mexico and Venezuela each finished with seven points from their three matches but 'El Tri' had a superior goal difference.

Venezuela had seized the advantage in the 10th minute when Jose Manuel Velazquez silenced the pro-Mexico crown in Houston with a sensational overhead kick.

Venezuela’s Josef Martinez came close to scoring with a bicycle kick but Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona saved well. Venezuela keeper Daniel Hernandez also produced a string of saves before conceding his first goal of the tournament.

In the group's other match, Uruguay finished thetournament on a high with a 3-0 victory over Jamaica in Santa Clara, California.

With both teams already eliminated after losing their opening two games, Uruguay went ahead through Abel Hernandez in the 21st minute, doubled their lead on an own goal in the 66th minute before Mathias Corujo made it 3-0.

Jamaica ended the tournament without picking up a point or scoring a goal.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)