Inter confine players to training camp, back coach Pioli
MILAN Inter Milan's players will be confined to their training ground for the rest of the week after what the club described as an unacceptable Serie A defeat at Fiorentina on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Hosts Chile have been named along with traditional powers Argentina and Brazil as one of the top three seeds for the 2015 Copa America, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said.
The draw for the tournament, which features all 10 South American nations plus Mexico and Jamaica, will be held on Nov. 24.
CONMEBOL said the second pot will contain Colombia, Uruguay and Mexico, with Ecuador, Peru and Paraguay in Pot three. Bolivia, Jamaica and Venezuela are in Pot four.
The top two teams in each of the three groups will qualify for the knock-out stage along with the two best-runners up.
First held in 1916, the Copa America is the world's oldest international soccer tournament.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Steve Tongue)
ROME AS Roma have named Ramon Rodriguez 'Monchi', who is widely regarded as the architect of Sevilla's recent success, as their sporting director, the club said on Monday.