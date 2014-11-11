SAO PAULO Hosts Chile have been named along with traditional powers Argentina and Brazil as one of the top three seeds for the 2015 Copa America, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said.

The draw for the tournament, which features all 10 South American nations plus Mexico and Jamaica, will be held on Nov. 24.

CONMEBOL said the second pot will contain Colombia, Uruguay and Mexico, with Ecuador, Peru and Paraguay in Pot three. Bolivia, Jamaica and Venezuela are in Pot four.

The top two teams in each of the three groups will qualify for the knock-out stage along with the two best-runners up.

First held in 1916, the Copa America is the world's oldest international soccer tournament.

