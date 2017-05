Colombia's Edwin Valencia is carried off the pitch on a stretcher during the first round Copa America 2015 soccer match against Peru at Estadio Municipal Bicentenario German Becker in Temuco, Chile, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

SANTIAGO Colombia midfielder Edwin Valencia will be out of action for between five and six months after tearing a cruciate ligament in his right knee at the Copa America, the team said on Monday.

Valencia was carried off on a stretcher after 20 minutes of Colombia's goalless draw with Peru on Sunday.

He is likely to miss part of the Brazilian season with his club side Santos.

Colombia face Argentina on Friday in the quarter-finals of the Copa.

(Reporting by Camila Ramirez, Writing by Gideon Long; editing by Martyn Herman)