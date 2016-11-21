Djaniny Tavares (L) of Mexico's Santos Laguna controls the ball past Gabriel Badilla of Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa during their CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at the TSM Corona stadium in Torreon, Mexico October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Ramirez/File Photo

Former Costa Rica international Gabriel Badilla has died aged 32, the Costa Rica Star reported on Sunday, the newspaper saying the defender collapsed near the finish of a 10km race in Santa Ana.

The cause of death had not been determined, but was likely a heart attack, the Star added.

Badilla, who underwent heart surgery in 2013 retired in June after playing 25 matches for his country.

Domestically, he made more than 200 appearances for Saprissa and also had a brief stint in Major League Soccer with the New England Revolution.

