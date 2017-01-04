French Open - Konta suffers painful Brexit from Paris
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.
BUENOS AIRES Chilean midfielder Luciano Cabral, currently playing for Atletico Paranaense in Brazil, turned himself over to Argentine police for questioning about a deadly street fight that took place over the weekend, local media said on Wednesday.
Cabral, 21, whose father Jose Cabral has been held by police in connection with the fight, turned himself in late on Tuesday, several local news reports said.
A 27-year old man died when his skull was fractured during the street brawl, which took place in the Argentine province of Mendoza, local news outlet UNO reported.
Cabral was born in Argentina and later became a citizen of neighboring Chile to play on that country's under-20 national team.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he will not be swayed by popular opinion in his selection dilemma over whether to play Gareth Bale or Isco in the Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday.