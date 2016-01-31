Soccer-Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
Jan 31 The draw for the FA Cup fifth round made on Sunday: Chelsea v Manchester City Reading (II) v West Bromwich Albion or Peterborough (III) Watford v Leeds United (II) Shrewsbury Town (III) v Manchester United Blackburn Rovers (II) v Liverpool or West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace Arsenal v Hull City (II) Bournemouth v Everton (Figures in parentheses represent tier outside Premier League) Matches to be played Feb. 19-21 (Compiled by Mike Collett)
LONDON, May 22 American billionaire businessman Michael Eisner is poised to take control of Portsmouth after the ex-Premier League club's Supporters Trust (PST) voted to sell its 48.5 per cent share on Monday.