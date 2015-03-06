March 6 Former Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert will act as an advisor to the Caribbean island of Curacao for their opening World Cup qualifiers next month but has turned down an offer to be coach - for now.

The 38-year-old, who was a Champions League winner with Ajax Amsterdam, will assist preparations for the two-legged preliminary round against Montserrat after signing a six month deal.

He will help put the team together and train with Dutch-based players as well as identify new talent.

"My ambition remains to become coach of a top club in Europe but until that time I will make myself available to help Curacao," he told reporters in Willemstad.

Kluivert, who was one of Louis van Gaal's assistants as the Dutch finished third at last year's World Cup in Brazil, told reporters he was motivated by his family links.

His mother is from Curacao while his father is originally from another former Dutch colony, Surinam.

"I'd like to give something back to the island where part of my roots lie. I've haven't come here for a regular holiday but to try and put Curacao football in a strong direction."

Should Curacao get past Montserrat as expected in the qualifiers, they will next meet Cuba in the qualifying competition over two legs in June.

"Maybe then I'll take over as coach. I'm open to the idea," Kluivert added.

Curacao play Montserrat at home in the first leg of their tie in Willemstad on March 27 with the return in St John's on March 31. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Patrick Johnston)