PRAGUE Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Pavel Srnicek is in critical condition after the 47-year-old collapsed while jogging in his hometown near Ostrava, a Sparta Prague football team spokesman said on Monday.

The hospital declined to provide further details at his family's request but media reports citing his agent said the current Sparta goalkeeping coach's heart stopped while he was jogging and that he remained unconscious in a critical condition.

"Unfortunately we can confirm that Pavel Srnicek is in a very serious condition at the moment at a hospital in Ostrava," Sparta spokesman Ondrej Kasik said. "We won't be giving any more information as it is sensitive, especially for his family."

Srnicek, who also had stints at Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United and Portsmouth, made 150 appearances for the Magpies between 1991 and 1998. He helped Newcastle to win promotion to the top flight during the 1992-93 season.

The former international, who was a member of the national squad at the 1996 European Championship when the Czech Republic lost to Germany in the final, was a fan favourite in Newcastle. He was in Tyneside earlier this month to promote his autobiography.

(Reporting by Robert Muller,; Writing by Michael Kahn)