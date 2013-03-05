COPENHAGEN, March 5 Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner has been fined 842,000 Danish Crowns ($146,900) and had his driving licence suspended for three years after admitting to drink driving, a Copenhagen court heard on Tuesday.

Bendtner, on a season-long loan to Juventus from Arsenal, was stopped by police after driving against the traffic in downtown Copenhagen late on Saturday. He admitted to having been three times over the legal alcohol limit in Denmark.

The 25-year-old was asked by the Danish FA on Monday to take six months off from national team duty to reflect on his behaviour. ($1 = 5.7311 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Mark Meadows)