March 13 Denmark coach Morten Olsen will not take any action against Nicklas Bendtner following allegations the striker abused a taxi driver on a drunken night out in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Bendtner was not in the squad for Arsenal's 1-1 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich on Tuesday which sent them out of the competition and Danish media reported on Thursday the alleged altercation with the taxi driver.

"I have spoken to Nicklas and found out what's going on and based on that we have no intention of reprisals from our side," coach Morten Olsen was quoted as saying in a Danish football association (DBU) statement.

"Outside of the national team gatherings, Nicklas is an Arsenal player, so his actions in his spare time are a matter for them," he said.

The 26-year-old forward, who appeared for the Danes in their 1-0 loss to England at Wembley two weeks ago, is expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, ending a turbulent time at the Premier League club he joined in 2005 from FC Copenhagen.

Bendtner struggled to secure a place in the team and spent much of his time on loan at Birmingham City, Sunderland and Juventus. Olsen is now hoping the striker can find a new club and settle down.

"My expectations of Nicklas are sporting and as I said after the game at Wembley, I expect him to find a club where he can play football," Olsen said.

Bendtner, who has played 58 times for Denmark and scored 24 goals, was suspended by the national team for six months following a conviction for drink driving in March 2013.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)