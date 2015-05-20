Journalists are reflected in the FIFA logo as they wait for a news conference after a meeting of the FIFA executive committee in Zurich March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

COPENHAGEN FIFA have granted permission for the Danish summer transfer window to open earlier than planned, enabling clubs to strengthen their squads before registering for European competition in late June.

The transfer window was due to open on June 28, six days after the UEFA deadline for the registering of players for the first qualification round for European tournaments.

It will instead now open on June 15 in Denmark,giving the clubs a week to supplement their squads.

"As soon as we became aware of the date of the deadline, we reacted quickly to UEFA, who referred us to FIFA," Danish football association (DBU) lawyer Jes Christian Fisker said in a statement.

"We obviously want the best conditions for the Danish teams qualifying matches for UEFA tournaments. Therefore, it is positive that today we have received an extraordinary acceptance by FIFA to bring forward the opening of the Danish transfer window."

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Justin Palmer)