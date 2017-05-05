COPENHAGEN Striker Andreas Cornelius fired home the goal that gave FC Copenhagen their 12th Danish league title following a 1-1 draw at Nordsjaelland on Friday.

All 14 Superliga teams played each other home and away before the league split in two in April, with the top six playing each other home and away to decide the title while the other eight battle it out to avoid relegation.

The point against Nordsjaelland gave FC Copenhagen an unassailable 16-point lead over city rivals Brondby, who have five games left to play.

FC Copenhagen will be attempting to complete a domestic double when they face Brondby in the Danish Cup final on May 25.

