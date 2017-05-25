COPENHAGEN Strikers Federico Santander and Andreas Cornelius netted two late goals as FC Copenhagen beat bitter city rivals Brondby 3-1 in the Danish Cup Final to secure a league and cup double.

Cornelius, who will join Atalanta in the summer, missed several decent chances in the first half, but he made no mistake in the 51st minute, rifling the ball home with his left foot to give his side the lead.

Teemo Pukki put Brondby level 10 minutes later when Hany Mukhtar's free kick cannoned off the underside of the crossbar, with the Finn chesting the rebound into the net.

With seven minutes to go the game looking like it was headed for extra time, but Santander latched on to Erik Johansson's long ball to score. Cornelius sealed the win by squeezing the ball home from a tight angle two minutes later.

