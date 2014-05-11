COPENHAGEN May 11 Aalborg BK claimed a fourth Danish Superliga title in dramatic fashion on Sunday after rivals FC Midtjylland conceded a last-gasp goal to FC Copenhagen's Christian Bolanos.

Knowing a better result than their nearest challengers would secure the crown with one game left to play, Aalborg struggled to a 0-0 draw at Vestsjaelland while Midtjylland seemed set for a 2-2 draw at home to Copenhagen with Morten Rasmussen's double.

However Costa Rica midfielder Bolanos headed an injury-time winner at Midtjylland, sparking scenes of wild jubilation from ecstatic Aalborg fans and players still in the ground at Vestsjaelland once news filtered through of Midtjylland's loss.

Aalborg top the table on 59 points, four ahead of Midtjylland, and they can complete a domestic double when they take on FC Copenhagen in Thursday's Danish Cup final.

Midtjylland had appeared the strongest of the title contenders for much of the season but a disastrous run of four league defeats in five games in mid-March - two of them to Aalborg - ultimately proved impossible to recover from.

Aalborg and Midtjylland will enter next season's Champions League in the qualifying stages, with FC Copenhagen and either Brondby or Esbjerg taking part in the Europa League.

Sonderjyske won their relegation battle against AGF Aarhus 3-0 to move to 35 points, ensuring their survival and sending their bottom placed opponents down.

Joining Aarhus in the first division next season will be Viborg, who lost 3-1 at home to Nordsjaelland to leave themselves five points adrift of Sonderjyske. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Josh Reich)