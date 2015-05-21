COPENHAGEN May 21 Midtjylland secured their first Danish league title with three games to spare on Thursday, taking the point they needed in a 0-0 draw with Vestsjaelland.

Midtjylland, who have 68 points -- 10 ahead of FC Copenhagen who they beat last weekend to all but clinch the title -- have scored freely this season but struggled to create many clear chances in what was a nervy encounter.

Erik Sviatchenko almost gave the visitors all three points but his second-half header came back off the post and neither side came close to scoring thereafter.

Majority shareholder Matthew Benham -- who also owns English Championship side Brentford -- has been credited with much of Midtjylland's success having introduced heavy statistical-based analysis since becoming involved in the club last July. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, Editing by Tom Hayward)