COPENHAGEN FC Midtjylland's joy at beating Fremad Amager in a cup tie on Thursday was short-lived as the players returned to their dressing room to discover it had been broken into.

"A lot of things of value have been stolen -- phones, car keys and so on," Midtjylland's sporting director Claus Steinlein told sports website tipsbladet.dk, whose reporter at the match said that players were "furious" at the security lapse.

Steinlein added that police had been called to investigate the thefts.

Top-flight side Midtjylland, who have the same owner, Matthew Benham, as English Championship side Brentford, won the Danish Cup tie against their second-tier opponents in south-eastern Copenhagen 3-1.

