Macy's warns on gross margin outlook, shares tumble
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
COPENHAGEN, July 25 FC Copenhagen have agreed to sell Senegalese striker and all-time top-scorer Dame N'Doye to Lokomotiv Moscow for an undisclosed fee, the club said on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old N'Doye, who joined Copenhagen from OFI Crete in 2009, scored 82 goals in 150 matches for the capital side.
Parken Sport & Entertainment, which owns FC Copenhagen, said it would book a pretax gain of about 36 million Danish crowns ($5.85 million) on the sale, but chief executive Anders Horsholt said that was not the sale price.
N'Doye will bids farewell to team mates and fans at a friendly match against West Bromwich Albion at Copenhagen's Parken stadium later on Wednesday, the club said.
($1 = 6.1557 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher, editing by Justin Palmer)
DETROIT/NEW YORK, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.