COPENHAGENA bitter dispute between the Danish FA (DBU) and the country's international players has been brought to an end after three new collective agreements were announced regarding payments and bonuses to national teams.

The DBU had wanted to slash payments to players and make individual rather than collective agreements.

Negotiations broke down on several occasions before the new deals for the men's, women's and under-21 national teams were announced on Saturday.

"First and foremost, I am pleased that we have now found a solution," Denmark captain Daniel Agger said in a statement.

"We owe it to ourselves and everyone around the national teams -- our future opponents, sponsors and especially the fans. We have undoubtedly reached the solution that benefits Danish football as much as possible."

The DBU also welcomed the agreement, which allows for greater flexibility with the players when involving them in commercial activities.

"We are pleased that the men's A-team players are willing to lower fees and thereby to contribute so that we can together create a better financial situation," DBU administrative director Claus Bretton-Meyer said in a statement.

The agreements give the DBU the 17 percent savings that they originally sought, but allow for larger bonuses when the teams qualify for the finals of the World Cup or European Championships.

Denmark coach Morten Olsen is preparing his team to face the United States in a friendly in Aarhus on March 25 and Under-21 boss Jess Thorup is taking his side to play Portugal on March 26.

The women's team, who did not qualify for this year's World Cup in Canada, will meet Sweden in a friendly in Stockholm on April 8.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Toby Davis)