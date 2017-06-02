Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 13/5/17 Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel reacts Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos...

COPENHAGEN Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has injured his thigh and will miss next week's matches against Germany and Kazakhstan, the Danish Football Association (DBU) has said on its official Twitter account.

A replacement for Schmeichel, who plays his club football for English Premier League side Leicester City, will be announced later on Friday, the DBU said.

The Danes are due to meet Germany in Copenhagen on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of their victory over them in the final of Euro 92 in Sweden, before travelling to take on Kazakhstan in a World Cup Group E qualifier on Saturday.

Denmark are currently third in Group E on seven points, six behind leaders Poland and trailing second-placed Montenegro on goal difference.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm)