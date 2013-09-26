BERNE Jamaica midfielder Jermaine Hue has been banned for nine months for failing a doping test and the team doctor suspended for four years, FIFA said on Thursday.

Hue, 35, tested positive for the banned substance dexamethasone at the World Cup qualifier away to Honduras on June 11, FIFA said. The doctor, Carlton Fraser, was banned for administering the substance.

Jamaica, whose only World Cup finals appearance was in 1998, are bottom of the six-team group in the final stage of the CONCACAF qualifying competition with four points from eight games.

Hue, who plays for local side Harbour View, has been a Jamaican international since 1999, scoring two goals in 42 appearances.

