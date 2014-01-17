BERLIN Jan 17 Borussia Dortmund have signed South Korean forward Ji Dong-Won for next season to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski, the club said on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who has won 26 caps for his country, joined Bundesliga club Augsburg earlier this week from English Premier League club Sunderland.

He will stay at Augsburg for the rest of this season.

Last season's Champions League runners-up are eager to fill the gap that will be left by Poland striker Lewandowski, who agreed earlier this month to join Bayern Munich from next season.

"He can be used in a number of attacking positions," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc of their latest signing.

"We are happy to have signed such a talented player as a free agent." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)