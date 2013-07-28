Siem de Jong scored an extra-time winner as Ajax Amsterdam came from two goals down to beat AZ Alkmaar 3-2 and win the season-opening Johan Cruijff Schaal in Amsterdam on Saturday.

AZ went ahead after halftime through the Icelandic pair of Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the 51st minute and Aron Johannsson 16 minutes later.

Ajax hit back swiftly with goals from their Scandinavian duo of Christian Eriksen, from a deflected free kick in the 69th minute, and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson six minutes later to force the game into extra time.

Eriksen, linked with a possible move away from Ajax, then set up De Jong for the winner 13 minutes into extra time.

Success for Ajax comes after losing the last three years in the annual matchup between the previous season's champions and Cup winners for a trophy named after their most famous player. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by John Mehaffey)