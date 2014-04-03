Ajax Amsterdam want to get the Dutch championship chase over as quickly as possible, coach Frank de Boer said on Thursday as they face the possibility of a tying up a fourth successive title at the weekend.

"I want us to become champions as quickly as possible," he told a press conference as Ajax looked ahead to Sunday's potential decider at Vitesse Arnhem, who matched them point for point through the first part of the season but who have faded away in recent weeks.

Ajax can win the title if they beat Vitesse and second placed Feyenoord drop points at the same time at home to RKC Waalwijk. Ajax have an eight-point advantage over their bitter rivals.

"We must just make sure we take all the points on Sunday, whatever else happens is a sideshow," De Boer added.

"To beat Vitesse will be difficult, that we've seen over the last year.

"I think they'll want to show against us what a good football team they are and they'll be giving a little extra against us. They have a lot of players this season who have the ability to win a match for them."

Failure to win on Sunday would delay what most see as inevitable to April 13 when Ajax host ADO Den Haag in their third last league game of the season.

A fourth successive title would make De Boer a more successful coach at Ajax than greats Rinus Michels and Louis van Gaal.

"I'm far past them already," De Boer joked before quickly sounding a serious note. "When Louis won his third title at Ajax he was much further down his career than I am. I still use a lot of things that I learnt under him as a player."

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)