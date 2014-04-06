Ajax Amsterdam missed the chance to wrap up a fourth successive Dutch league title on Sunday as they were held 1-1 away at Vitesse Arnhem while Feyenoord trimmed the gap on them in the standings with a comfortable 2-0 win over RKC Waalwijk.

Ajax would have been crowned champions if they had won and second-placed Feyenoord failed to win their home match against RKC, however the title chase remains alive as the points gap between the long-standing rivals was cut to six points with three rounds of matches left in the campaign.

Ajax were fortunate to share the spoils after teenager Bertrand Traore, on-loan from Chelsea, put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute, snapping up a rebound from Zakaria Labyad's free kick.

Labyad missed a one-on-one with the goalkeeper five minutes later and Christian Atsu blew an even easier opportunity on the stroke of half-time.

Ajax levelled soon after the restart through Iceland international Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, after which the match petered out.

Frustrated Vitesse supporters threw objects at Ajax keeper Jasper Cillessen near the final whistle, as their side remained in fourth place.

Ajax can secure the title next Sunday if they beat ADO Den Haag at home in the early kickoff and Feyenoord fail to win away at fifth-placed PSV Eindhoven later in the day.

Graziano Pelle returned from suspension to score both goals for Feyenoord in an easy win in the battle of the coaching brothers - Ronald and Erwin Koeman.

The Italian striker opened the scoring for Ronald Koeman's Rotterdam-based side in the 38th minute and added a second in the 65th to take his tally to 22 league goals for the season.

