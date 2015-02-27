Nick Viergever of Ajax (2nd R) celebrates his goal against Legia with team mates during their Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match in Warsaw February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam have conceded their bid for a record-breaking fifth successive Dutch league title is over but are resetting their sights after progressing in the Europa League, according to coach Frank de Boer.

Ajax are the only Dutch team left in European club competition this season after they beat Legia Warsaw 3-0 in Poland on Thursday to advance to the round of 16 with a convincing 4-0 aggregate triumph.

However, their hopes of claiming another domestic title are all but finished as they lie 14 points adrift of runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven with 10 rounds of the championship remaining.

"We now have two ambitions," De Boer told Dutch television as Ajax awaited Friday's Europa League draw.

"Second place in the league that will give us the right to compete in the early rounds of the Champions League (next season) and to get as far as we can in the Europa League.

"The latter will be very difficult because there are some really strong teams left in the competition. But we as Ajax must make an impact and show how good we really are. We can do that in the Europa League."

Ajax have won the last four Dutch championships but have not won a continental title since Louis van Gaal's side emerged victorious in the 1995 Champions League. In the Dutch league, Ajax lie second, six points ahead of Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar.

