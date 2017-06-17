AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam have named Marcel Keizer as head coach in place of Peter Bosz, the club said on Saturday.

The 48-year-old was signed last year to coach the Ajax reserve team who compete in the second tier of Dutch football and finished the season as runners-up,

Keizer has been handed a two-year contract with the senior squad.

He coached previously at SC Cambuur, where he also spent most of a playing career that started with four appearances for Ajax’s first team in the 1987-88 season.

Bosz departed after one season in charge to take over at Germany's Borussia Dortmund having taken Ajax to the Europa League final, which they lost 2-0 to Manchester United, and second place in the Dutch league behind Feyenoord.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ed Osmond)