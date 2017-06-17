Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam have named Marcel Keizer as head coach in place of Peter Bosz, the club said on Saturday.
The 48-year-old was signed last year to coach the Ajax reserve team who compete in the second tier of Dutch football and finished the season as runners-up,
Keizer has been handed a two-year contract with the senior squad.
He coached previously at SC Cambuur, where he also spent most of a playing career that started with four appearances for Ajax’s first team in the 1987-88 season.
Bosz departed after one season in charge to take over at Germany's Borussia Dortmund having taken Ajax to the Europa League final, which they lost 2-0 to Manchester United, and second place in the Dutch league behind Feyenoord.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ed Osmond)
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
HONG KONG Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was handed an eight-match ban by Chinese football authorities on Thursday for his role in a brawl that broke out during Shanghai SIPG's draw with Guangzhou R&F at the weekend.