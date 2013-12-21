Dec 21 Frank de Boer ruled out accepting the Tottenham Hotspur job again on Friday, saying he was satisfied with his post at Ajax Amsterdam.

"I'm very satisfied with the Ajax job," he told reporters at a media conference. "I'd only leave once there is no more challenge here."

Speculation has continued to place the former Dutch international on the list of candidates for the Spurs job after last weekend's departure of Andre Villas-Boas.

He had one day earlier said he would have been "honoured" by the interest from the Premier League club. "It means I have good standing. But I am staying at Ajax," he said after Thursday's 3-0 club win over amateurs Ijsselmeervogels.

"Spurs are not a club I'm interested in moving to at the moment. But I think they are certainly a great club. Just as it was with Liverpool, it is to do with the timing. But I'm not finished at Ajax."

De Boer is chasing a record fourth successive Dutch league title and this season's Europa League title.

Last year the 43-year-old, who played at Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray and Scottish club Rangers, had a discussion with Liverpool about the manager's job at Anfield. He has since signed a contract until 2017 with Ajax. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Ransom)