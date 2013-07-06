July 6 United States international Jozy Altidore is set to join Sunderland from AZ Alkmaar after the two clubs reached agreement over a transfer, the Dutch side said on their website (www.az.nl) on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who scored 38 goals in two seasons for AZ, must still agree personal terms and pass a medical. No details of the transfer fee for the striker would be given, AZ added.

The move marks a return to the English Premier League for the burly forward, who managed just a single goal in a season-long loan spell at Hull City in the 2009/10 season.

Altidore moved from New York Red Bulls to Villarreal in 2008 and had loan spells at Xerez, Hull and Turkish club Bursaspor before signing a four-year deal with AZ in 2011.

He has 13 goals and 55 caps for the United States.