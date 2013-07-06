Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
July 6 United States international Jozy Altidore is set to join Sunderland from AZ Alkmaar after the two clubs reached agreement over a transfer, the Dutch side said on their website (www.az.nl) on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, who scored 38 goals in two seasons for AZ, must still agree personal terms and pass a medical. No details of the transfer fee for the striker would be given, AZ added.
The move marks a return to the English Premier League for the burly forward, who managed just a single goal in a season-long loan spell at Hull City in the 2009/10 season.
Altidore moved from New York Red Bulls to Villarreal in 2008 and had loan spells at Xerez, Hull and Turkish club Bursaspor before signing a four-year deal with AZ in 2011.
He has 13 goals and 55 caps for the United States. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.