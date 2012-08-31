ROTTERDAM Aug 31 Former Netherlands international Ryan Babel has agreed a one-year deal with Ajax Amsterdam after he was released by Bundesliga club Hoffenheim, the Dutch club said on Friday.

The 25-year-old wide player, who has won 42 caps for the Netherlands, came up through the youth ranks at Ajax before joining Liverpool in a big-money move in 2007.

He struggled to make an impact in the Premier League and joined Hoffenheim in 2011. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; editing by Toby Davis)