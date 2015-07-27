AMSTERDAM, July 27 Dutch winger Steven Berghuis has joined Premier League Watford from AZ Alkmaar on a four-year contract, the clubs said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, called up to the Dutch national squad this year for the first time, scored 21 goals in 92 games for AZ, who signed him in 2012 from Twente Enschede.

Newly promoted Watford paid 6.5 million Euros ($7.2 million)for Berghuis, Dutch media reported. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)