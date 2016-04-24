ROTTERDAM Feyenoord were handed a 2-1 win over Utrecht in the Dutch Cup final after Eljero Elia's late strike rebounded into the net off goalkeeper Filip Bednarek on Sunday to give them their first trophy since 2008.

With 15 minutes left Elia streaked past the defence and struck a powerful shot that Bednarek pushed on to the post only for the ball to hit the keeper's back and fly into the net at the De Kuip stadium as Feyenoord won a 12th Dutch Cup.

The hosts went ahead three minutes before halftime when Michiel Kramer crashed the ball into the left corner of the net after being set up by Dirk Kuyt, who was in Utrecht’s lineup when they beat Feyenoord in the final 13 years ago.

Utrecht levelled six minutes after the break through Ramon Leeuwin, who snapped up a loose ball after Feyenoord defender Terence Kongolo had blocked a free kick from Nacer Barazite.

The equaliser came after a lively start to the second half for Utrecht, who had spent much of the first period on the back foot.

Kramer had a chance to open the scoring when a rebound left him with only the keeper to beat in the 13th minute but he shot narrowly wide before Bednarek denied Kuyt in the 25th later.

There was also a late opportunity for Elia to give Feyenoord a third goal but it was squandered.

Only Ajax Amsterdam (18) have won more Dutch Cup trophies than Feyenoord, who recovered from a terrible spell at the turn of the year when they went on a seven-match losing streak.

Police made 10 arrests before the match for fighting with one person injured, Dutch media said.

