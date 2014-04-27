April 27 Frank de Boer became the most successful coach in Ajax Amsterdam history on Sunday with a fourth successive league title, a feat that will fan the recent speculation linking him with top jobs elsewhere in the European game.

But the former Dutch international, who turns 44 next month, has already declared himself keen to stay in Amsterdam and try and win a record-breaking fifth straight title next season and make a better impression in European competition with his young squad.

That will not stop his name being linked with several jobs, notably at his former club Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

His colleague and former team mate Marc Overmars told Dutch television on Sunday that he was unsure of de Boer's intentions after he passed the legendary Rinus Michels and Louis van Gaal as the coach who had led Ajax to the most league titles.

"He could go, he could stay," Ajax technical director Overmars said.

"But his influence at Ajax is enormous. I like to compare him a little with Sir Alex Ferguson. If someone like that leaves a club, it could mean that the club would need time to get back on its feet again."

De Boer did not discuss his future in the immediate wake of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Heracles Almelo, which was enough for Ajax to secure the championship with a game to spare, but hinted recently he would be staying.

"We wanted to make a significant step up this season but we didn't do it which was disappointing," he told a recent Dutch television talk show in a reference to this season's Champions League elimination and subsequent Europa League defeat to Salzburg of Austria.

"But I think that we can keep our current squad together for a little while longer and there is a chance then to grow something really good."

De Boer has developed a reputation for his diligence, meticulous preparation and ability to work with young players, this term in particular during which Ajax were not as dominant as the previous three in an error-strewn season for all the major Dutch clubs.

Ajax made little impact in this season's Champions League and the jump from the Dutch league to those in England or Spain is considerable, even for a player with 112 caps and a Champions League title to his name and who is developing a strong reputation since switching to management. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)