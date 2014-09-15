AMSTERDAM Dutch international Memphis Depay faces up to two months on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury at the weekend, his club PSV Eindhoven said on Monday.

A scan on the injury suffered early in Saturday's match at PEC Zwolle revealed a tear that will keep the 20-year-old out for a minimum of six weeks.

He will miss the Netherlands' next Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Iceland in mid-October.

Depay, top scorer in the Dutch league this season with five goals, will also sit out at least two Europa League matches.

PSV lost their 100 percent record in the league after Depay went off in the 3-1 defeat at PEC.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Lovell)