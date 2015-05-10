Memphis Depay of PSV Eindhoven reacts during their Europa League soccer match against Zenit St Petersburg in Eindhoven February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Files

AMSTERDAM Manchester United-bound Memphis Depay scored a stunning free kick as Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven beat Heracles 2-0 in the penultimate round of league matches on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, playing his final home match, extended his advantage at the top of the scorers list with an exquisite free kick for his 22nd league goal of the season .

It served as a perfect example of why United have agreed to pay a reported 30 million euros ($33.59 million) for his services from next season.

The victory, which moved PSV to 85 points from 33 matches, was made safe when fullback Jetro Willems doubled the lead mid-way through the second half.

Danish striker Viktor Fischer scored twice as Ajax Amsterdam, who have already secured second place, cruised past SC Cambuur 3-0, with Lasse Shoene grabbing a late third.

AZ Alkmaar kept their hopes of finishing third alive with a 3-2 win over NAC Breda that in turn consigned their opponents to the relegation playoffs.

The home side led early through Steven Berghuis, but two goals in four first-half minutes from Jeffrey Sarpong and Adnane Tighadouini looked like giving the visitors a precious win.

That was until Robert Muehren equalised six minutes from the end and Aron Johannsson grabbed a late winner.

AZ are level on 59 points with third-place Feyenoord, but have now played a game more.

Feyenoord’s fixture against Vitesse Arnhem was moved to Monday after local police engaged in a wage dispute said they could not fully guarantee security on Sunday.

Go Ahead Eagles will also be in the relegation playoffs after they drew 1-1 at home to Heerenveen.

Both goals came in the final two minutes as Lerin Duarte looked to have won it for the visitors, but Wesley Verhoek equalised soon after.

PEC Zwolle ensured they would finish in the Europa League playoff positions with a 1-0 win over rivals Groningen as Czech forward Tomas Necid grabbed the only goal, revenge for losing to the same opposition in the Dutch Cup final last weekend.

Utrecht and Excelsior drew 2-2, while Samuel Armenteros scored the only goal as Willem II triumphed at home against ADO Den Haag.

Twente Enschede beat already relegated Dordrecht 2-0 thanks to second-half strikes from Mexican Jesus Corona and Danish defender Andreas Bjelland.

($1 = 0.8931 euros)

(Reporting by Nick Said; edititng by Toby Davis)