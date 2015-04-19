AMSTERDAM, April 19 Manchester United have made an enquiry over the availability of the Dutch league's leading scorer Memphis Depay, his club PSV Eindhoven said on Sunday.

"We have had a telephone call from them about him," PSV's technical director Marcel Brands said on Dutch television.

"But no talks have been held yet. There are several top clubs who have expressed an interest."

Brands said the 21-year-old Depay, who has scored 20 league goals this season, would cost more than the 20 million euros ($21.6 million) Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur reportedly bid for the striker.

"It will be much higher than the offer from Tottenham Hotspur," Brands added. "He will be very expensive."

Depay, who played in last year's World Cup in Brazil, was one of the leading figures in PSV's championship success and scored in the 4-1 home win over Heerenveen on Saturday that secured the Dutch title for the first time in seven seasons.

PSV coach Phillip Cocu told reporters after the victory on Saturday he expected both Depay and fellow Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to leave.

"The chance is really good that they'll both go," Cocu said. "But I do hope we'll be able to keep the rest of the team. A few mutations are not so bad but there must not be too many." ($1 = 0.9255 Euros) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Michael Hann)