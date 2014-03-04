Fred Rutten will replace Ronald Koeman as coach of Feyenoord on July 1 after the Dutch club confirmed on Monday that the former defender had agreed to a one-year deal.

Several weeks ago, Koeman announced his intention to quit the club at the end of the season after three years in charge, guiding the club to second and third in his first two campaigns.

Feyenoord, who last tasted success with a Dutch Cup victory in 2008, are currently fourth in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Ajax with eight games remaining.

The 51-year-old Rutten is a former coach at Twente Enschede, where he spent his entire playing career, and the Dutchman has also had spells at PSV Eindhoven, Schalke 04 and Vitesse Arnhem.

