AMSTERDAM Aug 6 Attacking winger Eljero Elia, who played in the 2010 World Cup final for the Netherlands, has joined Feyenoord Rotterdam in a two-year deal, the club said today.

The 28-year-old was last on the books of Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, but spent five months on loan at Southampton earlier this year.

Elia, who previously played for Hamburg and Juventus, has won 28 caps for the Netherlands. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Ian Chadband)