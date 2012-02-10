ROTTERDAM Feb 10 Former England coach
Steve McClaren's Twente Enschede side wasted a chance to go top
of the Dutch championship by losing 3-2 at home to mid-table
Heracles Almelo on Friday.
Twente missed three good scoring opportunities before
Brazilian Everton put the visitors in front with a diving header
12 minutes before the interval.
Luuk de Jong equalised after 73 minutes but two defensive
blunders allowed Darl Douglas and Everton to seal victory for
Heracles.
De Jong struck his second goal of the game, and his 17th of
the season in the league, in stoppage time.
PSV Eindhoven, at home to Graafschap Doetinchem on Sunday,
have 42 points from 20 matches and are top on goal difference
from AZ Alkmaar who host Excelsior on Saturday.
Twente, who have a superior goal difference to PSV, remain
third with 39 points while Heracles are in 10th place on 27.
(Writing by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Tony Jimenez)