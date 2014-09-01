Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates a goal during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Wolfsburg in Munich August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

AMSTERDAM Arjen Robben, Klaas Jan Huntelaar and Rafael van der Vaart have withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for international matches against Italy and the Czech Republic, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Monday.

Robben has an ankle injury, Huntelaar is sick and Van der Vaart a muscle strain. All three players are Bundesliga-based.

Attacking midfielder Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven, who has scored twice in seven international appearances, has been called up as cover as the squad numbers for the two away matches have been cut from 25 to 23.

The Dutch play a friendly against Italy in Bari on Thursday and then go onto Prague for their opening EURO-2016 qualifier against the Czech Republic next Tuesday.

Defender Ron Vlaar is also a doubt having suffered a calf injury in the closing stages of Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Hull City on Sunday.

