AMSTERDAM PSV Eindhoven restored their four-point lead at the top of the Dutch Eredivisie with three early goals in a comfortable 5-1 win at 10-man FC Utrecht on Sunday.

The leaders took their total to 24 points, four ahead of champions Ajax Amsterdam, who managed a 3-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday, courtesy of goals by Anwar El Ghazi, Arkadiusz Milik and Lasse Schone.

PSV dictated the play after being given a leg up by an early red card shown to Utrecht's Mark van der Maarel, who received his second booking in the 22nd minute.

Three goals by Adam Maher, star man Memphis Depay, who converted a spot kick, and Jorrit Hendrix in the first half hour saw off any threat the hosts might have posed.

Utrecht striker Ruud Boymans's 50th-minute header proved fruitless as an own goal by Christian Kum and GeorginioWijnaldum's last-minute strike wrapped up PSV's win.

Feyenoord jumped from eighth to third with a 1-0 win atCambuur thanks to a 37th-minute goal by Jens Toornstra.

The Rotterdam side stretched their unbeaten run in away games to 11 and now have 17 points.

PEC Zwolle follow on goal difference as the Dutch Cup holders drew 2-2 at home to Heerenveen after falling behind twice.

Twente Enschede, in eighth, are no longer the only unbeaten side in the Eredivisie after a 2-1 loss at Excelsior Rotterdam.

