AMSTERDAM Luuk de Jong scored a hat-trick and Memphis Depay netted the winner in the third minute of stoppage time as PSV Eindhoven beat Feyenoord 4-3 in a thrilling clash that put them four points clear on Wednesday.

De Jong equalised twice for the hosts and then put them 3-2 ahead, before Feyenoord striker Colin Kazim-Richards seemed to have salvaged a point by heading home a cross with just a minute remaining.

Depay scored a simple tap-in three minutes into stoppage time, however, to seal a victory for PSV that extended their lead at the top of the standings and put a serious dent in their opponents' title hopes.

PSV have 40 points from 16 games, four clear of Ajax Amsterdam, while PEC Zwolle are third on 29 and Feyenoord remain fourth with 28.

It was an extremely combative match between two teams who did not allow each other a moment on the ball.

Feyenoord struck first when Elvis Manu went around goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet and directed a low shot towards goal that beat PSV defender Jeffrey Bruma who made a sliding effort to clear it off the line.

De Jong then levelled in the 22nd minute, finishing off a wonderful team move by the hosts, but was lucky not to be penalised by referee Bjorn Kuipers for a foul on his marker Terence Kongolo seconds before the 24-year-old striker pulled the trigger.

Karim El Ahmadi restored the lead with a cool finish on the stroke of halftime after a beautifully weighted through ball from skipper Jordy Clasie.

De Jong tipped the score in PSV's favour on hour mark with two good headers in quick succession, before goals at the death from Kazim-Richards and Depay ended a dramatic clash.

