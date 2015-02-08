AMSTERDAM Memphis Depay scored twice as PSV Eindhoven powered 15 points clear at the top of the Dutch league with a 3-1 win at home to lowly Utrecht on Saturday.

Second-placed Ajax Amsterdam, the champions, visit Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

Depay, the league's leading marksman, notched his 14th goal of the season in the 51st minute before making sure of victory with a late free kick.

Earlier, Luciano Narsingh opened the scoring in the 47th minute after being set up by Depay but Yassin Ayoub levelled in the 70th for Utrecht who are down in 13th position.

Mark Uth converted a penalty, his 13th league goal of the season, as Heerenveen scored twice in the opening 10 minutes before going on to crush third-placed PEC Zwolle 4-0.

PEC remain on 39 points, 19 behind PSV.

Goals from Jeff Stans, Daan Bovenberg and Kevin Vermeulen handed Excelsior a surprise 3-1 win at Twente Enschede who saw Heerenveen go above them into sixth spot.

Bertrand Traore recorded the only goal for Vitesse Arnhem as they won 1-0 at second from bottom NAC Breda.

Dordrecht remained bottom after a goalless draw at home to ADO Den Haag.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +240222770533; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)