AMSTERDAM scored two goals in the opening eight minutes before going on to register a hat-trick as PSV Eindhoven powered 15 points clear at the top of the Dutch league on Friday.

De Jong, the joint second highest scorer in the league this season, took his goal tally to 13 to lead his side to a 4-2 victory at AZ Alkmaar.

He netted after three minutes before adding a header five minutes later.

Fourth-placed AZ pulled one back through Markus Henriksen before halftime and Robert Muehren made it 2-2 three minutes into the second half. Ten minutes later Georginio Wijnaldum put PSV back in front before De Jong added a fourth.

PSV now have 61 points from 23 matches. Second-placed Ajax Amsterdam play their game in hand at home to Twente Enschede on Sunday.

