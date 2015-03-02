AMSTERDAM Champions Ajax Amsterdam snapped runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven's 17-match unbeaten streak in the Dutch league with a 3-1 victory in the top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

An 83rd minute free kick from Danish international Lasse Schone followed by a goal in stoppage time from Anwar El Ghazi ensured an end to PSV’s 100 percent home record this season and cut their lead to 11 points. PSV had not lost in the Dutch league since September.

“I don’t think that our victory has made the title race exciting again," Ajax coach Frank de Boer told reporters.

"PSV won’t be losing any more points if they keep playing like that. And they still have an advantage of 11 points with nine games to go." Ricardo Kishna put Ajax ahead against run of play after a half hour as the champions got a chance to claim some bragging rights in a season in which they have been largely overshadowed by PSV.

The goal was set up by El Ghazi’s cross from the right as Ajax marked their first effort of the game with a goal.

Schone had rattled the PSV woodwork with a free kick in the 76th minute but the ball bounced back into play and PSV went down the other end to equalise through Luuk de Jong.

The PSV striker climbed above the visitors' defence to head home Jetro Willem’s cross for his 15th league goal of the season.

But Ajax took only five minutes to restore their lead as Schone hit in a free kick from some 25 metres out but this time with the help of a healthy deflection.

El Ghazi then cut in to shoot home two minutes into stoppage time to spoil PSV’s impressive run of results.

With nine rounds of the Dutch league left, Ajax can only catch PSV if they suffer a massive collapse and Ajax’s coach Frank de Boer has already waved a white flag, last week stating he was resetting his sights on second place to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.

Ajax, who have won the last four league championships, moved up to 53 points, six ahead of third placed AZ Alkmaar.

Feyenoord remain fourth after they drew 0-0 at Utrecht on Sunday.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Justin Palmer)