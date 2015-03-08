AMSTERDAM PSV Eindhoven moved a step closer to winning the Dutch league title with a 3-0 win at Go Ahead Eagles that put them a massive 14 points clear of second-placed Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday.

PSV, who lost 3-1 at home to great rivals Ajax last weekend, bounced back in style with a comfortable win thanks to league top scorer Memphis Depay, who scored his 16th of the season from a free kick, a Jop van der Linden own goal and Andres Guardado.

All the goals came in the first half with Depay opening the scoring after 23 minutes before a solo run by Joshua Bremet who hit the post with the ball rebounding off Van der Linden into the net in the 39th, while Guardado struck before the break.

The Mexican scored the third in the 44th minute after Depay's clever free kick to Jetro Williams, who crossed for Guardado to net following a goalmouth scramble.

PSV have 67 points from 26 games with Ajax on 53 before their weekend match at home to Excelsior (1330 GMT) on Sunday.

Fifth-placed PEC Zwolle thrashed mid-table SC Cambuur 6-1 to move above Vitesse Arnhem who drew 1-1 at Heracles Almelo.

On Sunday, AZ Alkmaar, who are in third place six points behind Ajax, visit Utrecht while fourth-placed Feyenoord, a further two points back, host relegation-threatened NAC Breda.

(Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)