AMSTERDAM Anwar El Ghazi scored a late goal to hand champions Ajax Amsterdam a 1-0 home win over Excelsior on Sunday and consolidate their bid for a Champions League place.

Ajax have given up hope of a record-breaking fifth successive league title and are chasing the second spot that will guarantee a position among Europe's elite next season.

They are 11 points behind runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven, who won 3-0 at Go Ahead Eagles Deventer on Saturday, and eight ahead of Feyenoord in third.

El Ghazi's ninth league goal of the season came seven minutes from time. Feyenoord moved up one place after a comfortable 3-0 home victory over second from bottom NAC Breda. Goalline technology confirmed Lex Immers' effort after 10 minutes had crossed the line, the first decision of its kind in the Dutch league. It was followed by two more goals from Mitchell te Vrede in the second half. Feyenoord have 48 points, one more than AZ Alkmaar who were thrashed 6-2 at Utrecht. Willem Janssen's second-minute goal was followed by a brilliant effort from Mark Diemers and then a third in the 17th minute from the penalty spot by Sebastien Haller. Haller netted another penalty in the 69th minute before Kristoffer Peterson and Edouard Duplan also struck. Groningen defeated bottom club Dordrecht 2-0 with goals from Albert Rusnak and Tjaronn Chery.

