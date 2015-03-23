Rashford rocket gives United away win in Europa semi
Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday.
AMSTERDAM Spartak Moscow striker Quincy Promes was called up on Monday to replace Arjen Robben in the Netherlands squad for matches against Turkey and Spain, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said.
The 23-year-old Promes won the last of his three caps in October when the Dutch suffered a surprise setback in Iceland in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.
They play Turkey in their latest qualifier in Amsterdam on Saturday and then Spain in a friendly at the same venue three days later.
Robben withdrew after tearing a stomach muscle on Sunday in the surprise home defeat suffered by Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Editing by Ian Chadband)
Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday.
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel plundered five wickets as they scored a stunning victory by bowling out Pakistan for 81 on the final day of the second test in Barbados on Thursday.