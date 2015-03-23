Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Cologne during their German first division, Bundesliga soccer match in Munich February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

AMSTERDAM Spartak Moscow striker Quincy Promes was called up on Monday to replace Arjen Robben in the Netherlands squad for matches against Turkey and Spain, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said.

The 23-year-old Promes won the last of his three caps in October when the Dutch suffered a surprise setback in Iceland in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

They play Turkey in their latest qualifier in Amsterdam on Saturday and then Spain in a friendly at the same venue three days later.

Robben withdrew after tearing a stomach muscle on Sunday in the surprise home defeat suffered by Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

